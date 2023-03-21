Microsoft launches DALL-E-based, AI-powered Bing Image Creator

Continuing its AI push, Microsoft has announced Bing Image Creator. Powered by OpenAI's DALL-E, the tool can be used to generate images using artificial intelligence. Microsoft says that Bing Image Creator will form part of Bing chat, and it will accept natural language prompts to create (just about) any sort of image you might want. The tool will also be made available in Microsoft Edge, making it -- the company is quick to highlight -- the first and only browser with an integrated AI-powered image generator. See also: Windows 11 Moment 2 update is slowing SSDs and putting system boot… [Continue Reading]