Dock iPhone 14 and AirPods Pro 2 on Belkin’s 15W MagSafe 2-in-1 charging stand at $85

Amazon is now offering the Belkin 2-in-1 MagSafe Charging Stand for *$84.99 shipped*. Available in two styles, today’s offer amounts to $15 in savings from the usual $100 going rate. It’s only the second discount of the year, is the best in over 2 months, and matching the 2023 low. Belkin’s 2-in-1 charging stand delivers a place to refuel your iPhone 14, as well as previous-generation 12 or 13 series handset alongside a pair of AirPods or other earbuds thanks to its upright design. Its main 15W MagSafe charger holds up your smartphone above the secondary 5W Qi pad in a streamlined design that won’t take up too much space on your desk or nightstand. You can get a closer look in our launch coverage, but then be sure to head below for more.



