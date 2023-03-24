Spring joy rides await with Segway’s Ninebot E22 electric scooter at $500 low (Save $300)

Amazon now offers the Segway Ninebot ES4 Electric Kick Scooter for $499.99 shipped. Normally fetching $800, you’re looking at only the second discount of the year and a match of the all-time low. This is well under our previous $730 price cut from last year and one of the first times it has gotten close to being this low. Spring weather is officially here and if you’re looking to usher in those more comfortable temperatures with some joyrides through town, it’s time to hit the streets and cruise around on EVs like the discounted Segway Ninebot ES4. Whether it’s for commuting to and from work or just for some fun, this electric kickscooter is up to the task with a 28-mile range and 19 MPH top speed. In-between rides, its folding design is sure to come in handy and there’s also a built-in headlight for being able to ride around even once the sun goes down. Head below for more.



