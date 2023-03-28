Rare beetle species named after ex-California governor Brown

Scientists are naming a rare species of beetle in honor of former California Gov. Jerry Brown after finding one at his ranch. Bembidion brownorum was last seen in 1966. But it hadn’t been named or described until one was collected in 2021 near a creek on Brown’s ranch in Colusa County, about an hour’s drive northwest of Sacramento. Brown, who left office in 2019, has allowed plant and animal researchers access to his ranch to collect specimens. The new beetle actually had been collected in California 21 times previously but may have been mislabeled or unidentified. A University of California, Berkeley, entomologist made the discovery. Brown says he is glad that his ranch is advancing science.