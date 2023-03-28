Uncrewed Russian spacecraft that leaked coolant lands safely

A Russian spacecraft has safely returned to Earth without a crew months after suffering a coolant leak in orbit. The Soyuz MS-22 crew capsule leaked coolant in December while attached to the International Space Station. Russian space officials blamed the leak on a tiny meteoroid that punctured the ship’s external radiator. Space officials determined it would be too risky to bring a NASA astronaut and two Russian cosmonauts back in the Soyuz in March as originally planned. The three launched toward the International Space Station in September for what should have been a six-month mission. They now are scheduled to spend a year in orbit. The damaged capsule safely landed Tuesday in Kazakhstan.