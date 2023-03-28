Today’s best game deals: Zelda Breath of the Wild $39, Tears of the Kingdom pre-order $60, more

This is the place to find all of the best price drops on Nintendo Switch titles as well as a series of Xbox and PlayStation releases every day of the week. In celebration of today’s gameplay presentation of the highly-anticipated The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom (in just over one-hour’s time), we thought it would be fitting to highlight the deal Walmart is offering on The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Regularly $60, you can now land the near-perfect Zelda experience for *$38.99 shipped*. That’s $1 below our previous mention and the lowest total we can find on the must-play Switch title. If you haven’t played this one yet for some reason, or know someone who hasn’t, you have just over a month to dive in and catch up before Tears of the Kingdom’s currently scheduled release in mid May. And as we mentioned above, Nintendo is set to dish out a good chunk of actual gameplay for its new adventure game coming up at 10 a.m. ET – all of the details you need are right here – and if you’re looking for a deal on your pre-order, here’s how to do it at *$59.99* ($10 off). Head below for the rest of today’s best Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox games deals.



