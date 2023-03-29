Spotify launches powerful new playlist feature called Niche Mixes

Spotify has launched a new personalized playlist option which gives users a unique way to create mixes to suite any mood, occasion or activity. The company describes Niche Mixes as "a set of personalized playlists that combines all that our Mixes offer in a playful way". What this means in practice is that you can search for an "activity, vibe or aesthetic" (running, 80s, meditative, for instance), add the word "mix", and you'll be provided with a custom playlist to suit. See also: Microsoft's Windows 12 plans revealed Microsoft is working on a new way for you to clean up… [Continue Reading]