Finally get multi-gig networking with this 5-port 2.5G Ethernet switch at new low of $99

Amazon is offering the TRENDnet 5-port Unmanaged 2.5G Ethernet Switch for $98.99 shipped. Typically $110, today’s deal comes in at $11 off and also marks the first time that we’ve seen the switch offered for under $100, marking a new all-time low and the first discount of the year. If you’ve been looking for a way to finally take the plunge in multi-gig networking, then now’s a great time to finally get started. All five RJ-45 Ethernet ports here are rated for 2.5G speed, as well as being backward compatible with 10Mb/s, 100Mb/s, and 1,000Mb/s networking. It has a total switching capacity of 25Gb/s, which means all five ports can both send and receive 2.5Gb/s of bandwidth simultaneously without bottlenecking. The switch can be set on a desk or mounted to the wall and the fanless design makes it quiet and lower-energy than other models on the market. TRENDnet also backed the switch by a lifetime manufacturer protection warranty to give you peace of mind as long as you own it. Keep reading for more.



more…