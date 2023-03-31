The first few months of the year have shown us that certain studios have a knack for doing great remakes. Some of the best games of February and March actually remakes: Dead Space and Resident Evil 4. This won’t repeat in April because there are no remasters/remakes upcoming. Despite of that, April shapes up to be another very crowded month for gamers. Several dozen games are probably going to be released on various platforms next month, but we selected what we believe are the most important ones. Apart from the dozens of interesting indie titles coming out next month, two major series are getting new games: Dead Island and Star Wars Jedi. That being said, lets deep-dive into the most anticipated game releases of April 2023. Next month, the first games actually get released after a few days, so you’ll have to wait until April 4 for Meet Your Maker (PC, PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S), Road 96: Mile 0 (PC, PlayStation S4/5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nin...