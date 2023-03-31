Backups are for life, not just World Backup Day

Backups have been an essential part of IT since the days of paper tape and punched cards, but nobody ever said they were exciting. Of all the things that now have a day devoted to them, backups probably deserve one more than most for being the unsung savior of many an information professional's career. On today's World Backup Day we've asked some experts to tell us their views on backups and why they are still vital. "Businesses today cannot afford downtime or data loss and data production isn't slowing down, which can make it difficult for IT and security teams… [Continue Reading]