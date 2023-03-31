Court: 2018 Musk tweet unlawfully threatened UAW efforts

A federal appeals court has ruled that a 2018 Twitter post by Tesla CEO Elon Musk unlawfully threatened Tesla employees with the loss of stock options if they decided to be represented by a union. Friday's ruling by a three-judge panel of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans upheld a March 2021 order by the National Labor Relations Board. That ruling ordered Musk to delete the tweet. The case arose from United Auto Workers' organizing efforts at a Tesla facility in Fremont, California. Also upheld was the board’s order that Tesla reinstate and provide back pay to an employee who was fired for union-organizing activity.