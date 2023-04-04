Deals: Apple Watch SE 2 hits $219, Anker wireless mic kit $220, Nanoleaf HomeKit lights, more
Published
All of today’s best deals are up for grabs on this fine Tuesday, with 9to5Toys dishing out some notable chances to save. Just in time for spring workouts, all-time lows have gone live on Apple Watch SE 2 styles from* $219*. Much of that same best price yet status carries over to Anker’s just-released M650 wireless microphone kit for Mac and iPhone, as its very first discount arrives at *$220*. Plus, Nanoleaf’s new Shapes Ultra Black Triangles are on sale at *$200*. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.
more…