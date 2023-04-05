Charge your phone easier in Tesla Model 3/Y with this 27W 4-port USB-C/A hub at $23.50

Charge your phone easier in Tesla Model 3/Y with this 27W 4-port USB-C/A hub at $23.50

9to5Toys

Published

The official MOMAX Amazon storefront is offering its latest Tesla Model 3/Y 4-in-1 USB-C Hub for $23.40 once you clip the on-page coupon and use the code *XNC5HOWY* at checkout. Typically $39, today’s deal actually comes in at 40% off to mark a new low that we’ve tracked. In fact, it delivers additional savings over our last mention, which was $25 back in October. Designed to work with the latest Tesla Model 3 or Y electric vehicles, this hub will make four USB ports much easier to access than they come standard. There’s up to 27W USB-C PD charging as well as three ports for slower charging or data transfer. This can help in hooking up gaming controllers, external storage, or anything else. Keep reading for more.

more…

Full Article