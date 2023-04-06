Cut gas and oil use with RYOBI’s 42-inch zero turn electric riding mower at $3,499 in New Green Deals

Riding mowers have long been the tool of choice for larger yards, and have also long been a gas-guzzling and maintenance-ridden machine. Well, RYOBI’s 42-inch 100Ah zero turn riding mower aims to change that. It can cut up to three acres on a single charge and doesn’t have any noisy motors, smelly exhaust, or troubling maintenance to take care of. Right now, you can pick up the 42-inch mower for *$3,499* at Home Depot, which is $1,500 under its typical $4,999 going rate there. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.



