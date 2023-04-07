Going, going, gone: Study says climate change juicing homers

A new study finds that climate change is making major league sluggers into even hotter hitters, sending an extra 50 or so home runs a year over the fences. A study published Friday by Dartmouth College scientists did a statistical analysis of more than 200,000 balls put into play in the last few years. They say climate change added about 1% to the homer totals. The answer is physics — warmer air is thinner, and that's less resistance on a batted ball. Climate change's effect is not nearly as much as other factors, but the scientists say it will likely grow as climate change progresses.