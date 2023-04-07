Curse of the Sea Rats Review (PC)

One well-timed parry means that the big crab that’s facing me is stunned for a while, allowing me to quickly tap attack to deliver a full combo, which takes his health down quickly. I should have probably invested in more upgrades for my critical ability if I wanted to kill it outright. I also deal with a bomb thrower that’s waiting for me to jump to take a chunk out of my health. I already know the way forward because I died recently in this section, so I quickly jump and run to get to the mini-boss that caused my demise. He doesn’t have a huge health bar like true boss enemies do, and his range of attacks is relatively limited. But I was hasty and failed to dodge incoming strikes. I am now both more careful and prepared because I know what he can do. Regardless, one of his attacks hits the mark, which is a shame, while I eliminate him. He drops quite a bit of spiritual energy and I have enough to get my avatar at least one upgrade. The...