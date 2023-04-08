Microsoft adds Bing Chat AI to SwiftKey Beta for Android

Microsoft, Google and just about every other tech firm in existence is busy embracing artificial intelligence. In the latest example of bandwagon-jumping, the Windows-maker's new beta version of the SwiftKey keyboard for Android has gain AI functionality. New capabilities come courtesy of Bing Chat AI, with Android users "slowly" gaining access to the power of Microsoft's chatbot; it is not yet clear quite when iOS users might also get the same treatment. But just what does the arrival of Bing Chat integration mean for SwiftKey? See also: Outlook users face email issues as Microsoft starts using OneDrive cloud storage space… [Continue Reading]