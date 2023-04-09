Microsoft bows to feedback and reverses Quick Access Toolbar changes in Office

Microsoft has acknowledged that changes to the Quick Access Toolbar in Office were "disruptive and slowed […] workflow. Having used the Microsoft 365 Visual Refresh to hide the QAT toolbar by default and move various commonly used button, the company has listened to user feedback ad reversed its changes. Among the complaints that ultimately forced Microsoft to perform the U-turn were criticism of the decision to relocate the Undo and Redo buttons. In announcing the about-face, the company does not really admit to making a misstep, merely that the previous change "wasn't quite right". See also: Outlook users face email… [Continue Reading]