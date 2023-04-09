iHealth’s PT5 Ear Thermometer with travel case sees first price drop to new $30 low, more

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, iHealthLabs (100% positive over the last 12 months) via Amazon is currently offering a selection of its health monitoring products starting from *$27*. Leading the way here has to be the iHealth Ear Thermometer PT5 marked down to $29.99 shipped. Normally going for $40, this 25% discount marks the first price drop we’ve tracked to date while also being the new all-time low. This all-in-one kit includes the ear thermometer itself, a travel case, batteries, and 20 disposable probe covers. The PT5 thermometer “features [the] newest hyper-accuracy sensor technology” with the pre-warmed probe tip helping ensure more consistent results. The large LED display will clearly show the measured temperature which is even easy to read in the dark. Whether you’re looking for a thermometer for yourself or your children, the PT5 is a great choice. Head below for more iHealth gear deals.



more…