Foldables are more affordable with Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 4 at $900 (2023 low, Save $100)

Earlier this year, Samsung launched its new Galaxy S23 series, hogging most of the spotlight in the brand’s smartphone stable. Its foldable lineup hasn’t been receiving all too much love as of late, and now to start the work week Amazon is offering a rare chance to save. In fact! Today, only the second notable discount of the year is landing on Samsung’s unlocked Galaxy Z Flip 4 5G 128GB Smartphone at *$899.99 shipped* courtesy of Amazon. Normally fetching $1,000, you’re looking at a match of the 2023 low. It last sold for this price a couple of months back, with today’s offer marking the best we’ve seen since Black Friday last year. The elevated 256GB capacity version is also on sale, now dropping to *$959.99* from its usual $1,060 price tag.



Samsung’s recent Galaxy Z Flip 4 takes on a more casual approach to folding devices with a design that’s inspired by old school flip phones. Housed within the flip design in one of four colors is a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 120Hz display that comes powered by the new Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip. On the outside is the 1.9-inch Super AMOLED display for checking notifications, which also doubles as preview for taking selfies with either of the dual 12 MP cameras. Its internal 3,700mAh battery is larger than its predecessor and rounds out the package that you can read all about over at 9to5Google.



