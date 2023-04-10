Take 30% off Belkin’s 15W 2-in-1 MagSafe charging stand at new 2023 low of $70

Amazon is now offering the Belkin MagSafe 2-in-1 MagSafe 15W Charging Stand for *$69.99 shipped*. Down from $100, you’re now looking at the best price of the year. This clocks in at $15 under our previous mention by delivering the best we’ve seen since back over the holiday season. It’s $5 under the second-best price of 2023, too. Belkin’s 2-in-1 charging stand delivers a place to refuel your iPhone 14, as well as previous-generation 12 or 13 series handset alongside a pair of AirPods or other earbuds thanks to its upright design. Its main 15W MagSafe charger holds up your smartphone above the secondary 5W Qi pad in a streamlined design that won’t take up too much space on your desk or nightstand. You can get a closer look in our launch coverage, but then be sure to head below for more.



