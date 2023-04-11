Eve’s HomeKit Smart Plug with Thread and energy monitoring lands at 2023 low of $34

Amazon currently offers the Eve Energy HomeKit Smart Plug with Thread for $33.96 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Delivering the best price this year, you’re looking at a 15% price cut from the usual $40 going rate. It comes within $2 of the all-time low that we last tracked before Christmas last year, and is the best discount since. It’s also the second-lowest price of all-time low. Updated with Thread support to go alongside all of the original Bluetooth HomeKit support, Eve’s smart plug packs a few extra tricks to upgrade your Siri setup. On top of the new Thread radio, there’s also energy monitoring capabilities for keeping tabs on power vampires or just monitoring electric usage on various appliances. We took a hands-on look at what to expect from the experience in our HomeKit Weekly series, as well.



