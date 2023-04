Realme on Wednesday launched the all-new Realme Narzo N55 in India. The smartphone comes as a rebranded version of the Realme C55 but with slight differences. Some of the highlights of the phone include a mini capsule display, a 64MP AI camera, MediaTek’s Helio SoC, and 33W SuperVOOC charging support. Realme Narzo N55 India price, […]