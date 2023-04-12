Twitter is now owned by X Corp as Elon Musk announces legacy blue checks will vanish in a puff of smoke on 4/20

Twitter Inc no longer exists, having been merged into Elon Musk's X Corp. The change was spotted in documents relating to a lawsuit against Twitter, and it continues the CEO's drive to create X, "the everything app". And having already made a great deal of fuss and noise about killing off "legacy" verification blue checks to force people to buy a Twitter Blue subscription, Musk has announced a new "final date" for their removal. It is 4/20. Because of course it is. See also: Microsoft is changing the function of the Print Screen key in Windows 11 Microsoft is making… [Continue Reading]