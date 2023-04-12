YOLKED – The Egg Game Review (PC)

You’d think that an egg that sprouts hands would find it really hard to use them, given that there’s nothing in his genes or environments suggesting how to move them or how to grab objects. But my sushi egg avatar is currently clinging to some glasses, watching them slowly break, and pondering the physics involved in making a big jump to get to some cupboard windows. Sure, it has cracked under pressure quite a few times already. But he quickly understood how to climb up surfaces to make some progress and how dangerous it can be to stay in front of a squirting mustard container. The egg might be recently given consciousness but he also understands the dangers of knives and the crucial nature of executing a perfect swing while holding on with just one arm. The egg might now know it but humans are to blame for the many dangers the world throws at it. After all, we put the fragile glasses in weird positions and we are the ones throwing darts...