Final pre-launch footage for Zelda Tears of the Kingdom has now officially been announced!

It might not be the second major Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Direct you were hoping for, but a new trailer is on the way. In fact, it will be the last before release judging by today’s official announcement. While Nintendo might have been taking its time with new Zelda Tears of the Kingdom details and footage ahead of next month’s release, we did get a wonderful gameplay demonstration at the tail end of last month (you can check that out in full right here if you haven’t yet for some reason) and now, the next good look is scheduled for tomorrow! Head below for more details.



