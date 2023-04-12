JBL’s Charge 4 waterproof Bluetooth speaker brings the tunes to your backyard BBQ at $100

Amazon is offering the JBL Charge 4 Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker for $99.95 shipped in several colors. Down from $115 typically across various models at Amazon, today’s deal comes in to mark the second-best price that we’ve tracked. In fact, it’s only $9 above our last mention from a 1-day-only sale in March. If you’re looking for a way to enjoy some tunes by the pool, while BBQing, or just while relaxing at the beach, then the Charge 4 is a solid choice. It has a battery that lasts for up to 20 hours of playtime which allows you to listen all day long without worrying about plugging in. There’s also a USB-A output on the back to charge your phone should it need a mid-day top off. JBL Connect allows for pairing up to 100 compatible JBL speakers for a surround experience and you can even pair up to two phones or tablets to the Charge 4 allowing for multiple people to control the music. Plus, it’s IPX7 waterproof so you don’t have to worry about the elements or anything damaging it while enjoying your favorite tunes. Keep reading for more.



