SimpliSafe’s 7-piece home security system with two outdoor cameras falls to $315 (30% off)

Amazon is offering the SimpliSafe 7-piece Home Security System for $314.99 shipped. Down from $450 at Amazon normally, today’s deal comes in with $135 in savings, delivers a 30% discount, and is the best price that we’ve seen so far in 2023. Designed to secure your home before going out of town, this SimpliSafe system is easy to install and lets you keep an eye on what goes on even from afar. This kit includes two window/door sensors that allow you to secure things like the front or back door, or even your garage. On top of that, there’s two outdoor cameras in the package that are completely wire-free for easy install anywhere around your home. These cameras are the centerpiece of this kit and typically go for $170 or more each at Amazon, let alone being bundled with a kit of other gear for less. Plus, SimpliSafe allows you to either self-monitor the system or pay $0.60 per day (around $18 per month) for professional 24/7 monitoring, depending on what you want. Take a deeper dive into the SimpliSafe Outdoor Cam in our hands-on review before heading below to learn more.



more…