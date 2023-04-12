Google rolling out Android 14 Beta 1 for Pixel phones
Like last year, the first beta of the next major version of Android is launching a month before Google I/O. Android 14 Beta 1 is rolling out to Pixel phones today.
Credit: Google
Now is your chance to experience the next version of Android with minimum hassle.
After a few early developer previews, the Android 14 Beta program has officially arrived. Here’s how to get Android 14 on your..