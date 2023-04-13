Samsung’s popular 1TB USB 3.2 Gen2 T7 Portable SSD just hit a new Amazon low at $76

Amazon is now offering the 9to5Toys favorite Samsung 1TB T7 Portable Solid-State Drive from $76 shipped. While the blue and grey colorways are now matching the all-time low at $80, the red variant has dipped slightly lower for the lowest we have tracked on Amazon. These drives carry a regular price of $100 directly from Samsung these days, but have fetched as much as $120 over the last year there. While not the fastest possible options, and not even the newest from Samsung (that honor goes to the rubberized T7 Shield with similar specs internally and is also marked down to *$80* right now), they were still among the most popular portable SSD around here last year. More than respectable 1050MB/s speeds, USB 3.2 Gen2 support, and USB-C connectivity highlight the feature list alongside “Dynamic Thermal Guard” to withstand and control heat. The solid aluminum unibody construction is a nice touch here as well. More details below.



