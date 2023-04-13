The viral success of Bytedance's new app Lemon8 shows just how pointless a TikTok ban would be
Published
While lawmakers go back and forth on the idea of banning TikTok, Bytedance's new app Lemon8 is already climbing the charts.Full Article
Published
While lawmakers go back and forth on the idea of banning TikTok, Bytedance's new app Lemon8 is already climbing the charts.Full Article
ByteDance has seen its new app Lemon8 surge in popularity, riding on the absence of Western competitors to establish another..