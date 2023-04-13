Today’s dedicated 25-min. Final Fantasy 16 State of Play gameplay showcase starts soon!

New Final Fantasy 16 gameplay is on tap today. Following February’s State of Play showcase highlighted by details on the upcoming Suicide Squad game, today we are getting new footage and a complete in-depth look at the new Final Fantasy 16 (pre-orders now live). As previously scheduled via an official post on the PlayStation Blog, Sony is dedicating a solid 25-minute broadcast to the highly-anticipated FF XVI this afternoon ahead of the game’s official PlayStation 5 launch later this summer on June 22, 2023. Head below for today’s Final Fantasy 16 gameplay presentation.



more…