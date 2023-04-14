Spanish climber leaves cave after 500 days in isolation

A Spanish mountain climber has emerged from a cave 70 meters (230 feet) underground after spending 500 days there isolated from the outside world. Beatriz Flamini left the cave in southern Spain shortly after 9 a.m. Friday after being told by supporters that she had completed the feat she set out to accomplish on Nov. 21, 2021. Blinking and smiling as she embraced well-wishers, the 50-year-old Madrid resident's first words including asking who would be paying for a celebratory round of beers. Flamini described the experience of being cut off from society as “excellent, unbeatable.” Spanish media said her spell underground set a new world record, but the claim couldn't be immediately confirmed.