You have to see this epic new Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Master Sword replica

You have to see this epic new Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Master Sword replica

9to5Toys

Published

This Tears of the Kingdom Master Sword replica is a must-see. Soon to be the envy of Zelda collectors the world over, an epic new Master Sword replica pulled straight from the mysterious busted-down design seen on the Tears of the Kingdom trailers has surfaced on the Japanese Nintendo site just under a month away from the release of the biggest Switch game of the year. The light-up mounted Hylian artifact of your dreams is going to be very hard to get to say the least, but you’ll definitely want to scope it out down below anyway.

more…

Full Article