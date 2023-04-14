You have to see this epic new Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Master Sword replica

This Tears of the Kingdom Master Sword replica is a must-see. Soon to be the envy of Zelda collectors the world over, an epic new Master Sword replica pulled straight from the mysterious busted-down design seen on the Tears of the Kingdom trailers has surfaced on the Japanese Nintendo site just under a month away from the release of the biggest Switch game of the year. The light-up mounted Hylian artifact of your dreams is going to be very hard to get to say the least, but you’ll definitely want to scope it out down below anyway.



