Makita’s 19-inch cordless electric mower with four 5Ah batteries hits low of $499 in New Green Deals

If you’re not ready to drop thousands on a cordless electric riding mower yet, then consider ditching gas and oil this year by picking up a Makita 19-inch self-propelled cordless electric mower. It might not be riding, but the 19-inch cutting path will handle most yards pretty easily. Plus, it comes with four 5Ah batteries that deliver up to 55 minutes of cutting time before it’s time to charge. Plus, no gas or oil is required, helping reduce your reliance on fossil fuels in 2023. You won’t want to miss this deal though, as it drops the mower and battery kit to *$499* which is at least $70 in savings and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.



