Apple TV launches multiview sports streaming tonight for beta users

Via Tom’s Guide, Apple is tonight launching the rumored multiview feature for Apple TV sports streaming in beta. The feature will be available on today’s MLB Friday Night Baseball streams for customers using Apple TV 4K with the tvOS 16.5 beta.



The feature will also be available for the dozen MLS Season Pass games this weekend. Apple hasn’t officially announced when the Multiview feature will be available to everyone, although we can expect tvOS 16.5 to be out of beta within a month or so.



