Apple @ Work: What’s the role of iWork in a world dominated by Google Workspace and Microsoft 365?

Apple @ Work is brought to you by Kolide, the device trust solution that ensures that if a device isn’t secure, it can’t access your cloud apps. If you have Okta, Kolide can help you get your fleet to 100% compliance. They’re Zero Trust for Okta. Learn more or request a demo today.



Apple’s Keynote, the presentation software that is part of the iWork suite, is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year. Despite the dominance of Google Workspace and Microsoft 365 in the workplace, iWork still plays an important role in the productivity of many businesses.



more…