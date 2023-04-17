SEGA is buying Angry Birds-maker Rovio

Following days of rumors, SEGA has confirmed plans to acquires mobile game firm Rovio. Best known for its Angry Birds range of title, the Finnish firm is being snapped up by SEGA in a $776.2 million (€706 million) deal. The tender offer from the company behind Sonic the Hedgehog is due to start next month, and the acquisition is expected to close in Q2 of FY2024/3. See also: Microsoft warns of compatibility issues with new Windows LAPS and Legacy LAPS Install the latest Microsoft Edge and get two taskbars in Windows! Microsoft is changing the function of the Print Screen… [Continue Reading]