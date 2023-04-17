Belkin’s latest 15W MagSafe charging pad refuels your whole Apple kit at $127 Amazon low

Amazon is now offering Belkin’s 15W Boost Charge Pro 3-in-1 MagSafe Charging Pad for* $127.49 shipped*. Available in both white and black colorways, today’s offers are down from the usual $150 going rates in order to mark new Amazon lows. We’ve seen pricing fall this low before courtesy of sitewide Belkin sales, though it has been a few months. And in any case, you’re looking at the best prices of the year overall, too. As the latest 3-in-1 charging station from Belkin, this new MagSafe offering arrives with a main 15W magnetic pad in the center that is geared towards refueling your shiny new iPhone 14, as well as previous-generation iPhone 12 or 13 series handset. Off to the right of the flat unit is a secondary 5W Qi pad which is ideal for AirPods and other earbuds, with an integrated Apple Watch charging puck on the end to complete the nightstand-friendly package. You can get a better idea of what to expect in our hands-on review.



