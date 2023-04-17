Start streaming with Pyle’s 1080p60 USB HDMI capture card with first discount of 2023 at $74

Amazon is offering the Pyle AV Game Live USB 3.0 1080p60 HDMI Capture Card for $73.70 shipped. You’d normally pay $87 at Amazon for this capture card and today’s deal comes in at the best price that we’ve seen since October. In fact, it’s the first price drop that we’ve seen this year, making now a great time to pick it up. If you’re looking to begin making content surrounding your favorite console, then this is a great way to get started. It supports full 1080p60, which is actually ideal if you’re a Twitch streamer. Why is that? Well, unless you’re a partner, Twitch doesn’t let you have access to transcoding options. So, your viewers will have to watch the stream at whatever resolution you broadcast at. That, plus lower bandwidth requirements, are why streaming at 1080p60 would be recommended over 4K30 or 4K60. Plus, unless you have the latest Xbox or PlayStation, it’s likely you’re gaming at 1080p anyway, so do keep that in mind. Pyle has designed this capture card to be plug-and-play, requiring no software installation for it to pair with OBS, Streamlabs, or other software. Keep reading for more.



