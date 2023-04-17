Instant Pot’s air fryers, more supplement outdoor cookouts from $40 shipped (Up to $50 off)

Amazon has now kicked off a pair of new Instant Pot sales, loaded with deals on dedicated air fryers (including dual basket models), multi-cookers, coffee makers, and more. One standout offer here has the Instant Omni Pro 18L Air Fryer Toaster Oven Combo on sale for *$249.99 shipped*. Regularly $300 and currently marched directly from Instant, this is a solid $50 price drop and the lowest we can find. It also matching the lowest we have tracked since a couple holiday price drops surrounding the Black Friday season last year. A great way to supplement your outdoor BBQ action this year, it can roast and bake, air fry side dishes, keep things warm until it’s time to serve, and even proof homemade breads. Alongside the included probe-style meat thermometer, there’s enough space for a 12-inch pizza appetizers or even a whole chicken with temperatures ranging from 170 to 450 degrees. Head below for more details and some additional Instant Pot deals.



