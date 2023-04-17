SpaceX CEO Elon Musk says 'frozen valve' caused Starship's launch to be scrubbed

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk says 'frozen valve' caused Starship's launch to be scrubbed

USATODAY.com

Published

A frozen pressurant valve caused Starship's launch to be scrubbed, according to SpaceX CEO Elon Musk.

Full Article