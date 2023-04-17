SpaceX CEO Elon Musk says 'frozen valve' caused Starship's launch to be scrubbed
Published
A frozen pressurant valve caused Starship's launch to be scrubbed, according to SpaceX CEO Elon Musk.
Published
A frozen pressurant valve caused Starship's launch to be scrubbed, according to SpaceX CEO Elon Musk.
SpaceX Cancels Starship Launch , Due to Frozen Valve.
NPR reports that the first
Starship launch was supposed to..
But not just any rocket. In Texas this morning, SpaceX will attempt the first orbital launch of its towering Starship system, the..