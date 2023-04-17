ASUS ROG Falchion NX 65% wireless gaming keyboard hits $110, its second-best price of 2023

Amazon is offering the ASUS ROG Falchion NX 65% Wireless Gaming Keyboard for $109.99 shipped. Down from a normal rate of $145 at Amazon, today’s deal comes in at the second-best price that we’ve seen so far in 2023. In fact, it’s the third-best price all-time, outside of drops to $90 and then $100 in December and January respectively. This compact keyboard is designed to let you enjoy a wire-free experience at your desk without compromising. With a 65% design, this keyboard won’t take up a ton of room on your desk but still delivers arrow keys, which, honestly, is the best option for me. I love how compact 60% keyboards are but the loss of arrow keys means that I typically migrate toward 65% or TKL models. With dual-mode connectivity here, you can enjoy up to 450 hours of battery life giving you days of play before it’s time to plug back in. Keep reading for more.



