Elon Musk says he'll create 'TruthGPT' to counter AI 'bias'

Billionaire Twitter owner Elon Musk is again sounding warning bells on the dangers of artificial intelligence to humanity — and claiming, without evidence, that a popular chatbot has a liberal bias that he plans to counter with an alternative. Musk told conservative TV host Tucker Carlson in a segment aired Monday night that he plans to create an alternative to the popular AI chatbot ChatGPT that he is calling “TruthGPT.” The idea, Musk said, is that an AI that wants to understand humanity is less likely to destroy it.