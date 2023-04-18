Holocaust survivors, descendants join forces on social media

More than 100 Holocaust survivors and their descendants are participating in a new social media campaign that illustrates the importance of passing on the Holocaust survivors’ testimonies as their numbers dwindle. The digital campaign called “Our Holocaust Story: A Pledge to Remember” was launched Tuesday by the New York-based Claims Conference.Videos of survivors together with their children and grandchildren will be featured in posts across the Claims Conference’s social media platforms every week throughout the year. Survivor stories will be shared on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok using the hashtag #OurHolocaustStory.