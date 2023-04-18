Hearthstone: Festival of Legends Is the Funniest Expansion in a Very Long Time

The most recent Hearthstone expansion, Festival of Legends, has put the creativity of the team behind one of the biggest card games in the world to the test. If the previous expansion added a new class, Death Knight, and a bunch of cards to go with it, Festival of Legends tries to shake up the meta and breath new life into the game at the same time. It’s not hard to guess the theme of the expansion, but it’s hard to make an idea of what Festival of Legends really brings to the game until you’ve played one of its new cards. Heartbreaker Hedanis, Love Everlasting, Kangor, Dancing King, and DJ Manastorm are just some of the legendaries that are not only supposed to change the meta, but also come with something new visually. Festival of Legends is one of the most colorful Hearthstone expansions to date. Although it adds very few archetype cards that you can build around, it does infuse the game with a lot of fun. The animations and sounds of the new cards are absolutel...