Juice up four devices and Apple Watch with mophie’s charging mat at $70 (Reg. $150)

Screenya (94% positive feedback all-time) via Amazon is now offering the mophie 4-in-1 Wireless Charging Mat for $69.99 shipped. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon. Capable of charging your entire tech kit and then some, this model regularly fetches $150 directly from ZAGG where it is currently on sale for $100. Today’s deal is a particularly solid $80 price drop and the lowest we have featured. As the name implies, this desk or table top mat can charge four devices at once via its main Qi-enabled pad (smartphones of all kinds and earbud cases) as well as including a nice little upright Apple Watch charging puck holster (no Apple Watch magnetic charger included). You’re looking at a max 25W power output spread across whatever devices you have on there and a particularly tidy way to keep everything juiced up within arm’s reach at your workstation or wherever else you might need it. More details in our hands-on review and down below.



more…