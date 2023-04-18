JBL’s bangin’ portable PartyBox speaker takes summer jams up to 11 at $300 ($100 off)

Amazon is now offering the JBL PartyBox 110 Portable Speaker for $299.95 shipped. Regularly $400 at various retailers and Best Buy where it is now matched, this is a solid $100 in savings and the lowest we can find. This is also a new Amazon all-time low, $30 under our previous mention, and matching the best we have ever tracked. It pushes out a booming 160W of power to all of your summer get togethers with an optional Bass Boost function to make use of until the neighbors get mad. You’ll also score 12 hours of wireless battery life, an IPX4 splash-proof design to protect it during pool parties and day trips to the beach, and the usual smartphone audio streaming action. A series of audio-based customizable settings via the JBL PartyBox app are also joined by synced color lighting with strobe and pattern options. More details below.



