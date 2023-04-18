Dead Island 2 Review (PS5)

Who said that the zombie apocalypse needs to be so serious, dark and depressing? Certainly not Dead Island 2, that tries to find a silver lining in the end of the world scenario. The game delivers us the bad news of the human population turning into mindless brain eaters, as nothing more than a nuisance in the colorful lives of the people inhabiting Beverly Hills or Bel-Air. But is the Hollywood razzle dazzle enough to produce a memorable experience? The answer is as complicated as the relationship of the walking dead with life itself. Or as the trajectory of the game itself, that was in development for around 10 years. But after the limbo that it went through, Dead Island 2 is finally here, and it’s fun. It is not set to be revolutionary or to push the limits of interactive dramatic storytelling, rather the developers focused on making stumping down zombie hoards as entertaining as possible. There is not much of a main story to talk about, and the secondary miss...