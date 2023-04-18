Rocket science: Alaska sky spiral caused by SpaceX fuel dump

Northern lights enthusiasts got a surprise mixed in with the green bands of light dancing in the Alaska skies: A light baby blue spiral resembling a galaxy appeared amid the aurora for a few minutes. The cause early Saturday morning was a little more mundane than an alien invasion or the appearance of a portal to the far reaches of the universe. It was simply excess fuel released from a SpaceX rocket that launched from California about three hours earlier. The fuel turned to ice, and then the water vapor reflected the sunlight in the atmosphere, causing the spiral to be visible.